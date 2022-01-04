Sometimes I give my peers in conservative media too much credit. When a story broke a couple of days ago that an insurance company reported a 40% increase in death claims recently, I didn’t drop everything to write up an article. I assumed it would get massive coverage on right-leaning outlets since it’s the smoking gun that only requires a little investigation and common sense to demonstrate the primary source of the increase is the vaccines.

When it popped the next day on The Gateway Pundit, I figured from there it would blossom. We got it up on The Liberty Daily from the story on Natural News, and I posted it to a couple of my other sites from American Greatness. That should have been enough for everyone to be talking about it on social media, then other conservative sites would pick it up. From there, corporate right-leaning outlets like Fox News and Breitbart would grab the story and we could begin the process of explaining to people that it’s not a coincidence the boost in non-Covid deaths started shortly after the vaccines were rolled out.

I was wrong. It didn’t blossom. Only a handful of outlets covered it. Steve Kirsch picked up on it and wrote an excellent list of “clues” that the death increase can be attributed in large part to the vaccines. Medical Kidnap posted something about it. The Economic Collapse Blog had an interesting take (article posted below). But other than that, my comprehensive feed of news outlets was not nearly as filled with articles about the bombshell claim as I had expected.

Let’s break it down briefly, then we’ll get into the details below. The CEO of a major Indiana life insurance company, OneAmerica, claimed last week that death claims are up by a whopping 40% among working-age people (18-64) since the Covid vaccines became widely adopted. This is a company with tons of data, having been in the business since 1877 and holding $74 billion in assets. CEO Scott Davison said that a 10% increase is a once-in-200-year occurrence, which means a 40% increase is essentially impossible without major mitigating circumstances, especially when we consider he said these are NOT Covid-related deaths for the most part.

Some of the discussions that I’ve seen point to suicides, poor health due to lockdowns, drug overdoses, and missed visits to the hospital for the increase. All of these things are factors, but 40% is far beyond the reach of lockdown-induced deaths. 10%, sure. 20%, nearly impossible. 40%, no chance.

Let’s cut to the chase. It’s the vaccines. Deaths are occurring at an alarming rate among working-age people, particularly heart attacks and other cardiac issues. We may be less healthy as a nation because of less exercise and worse eating habits due to the pandemic, but this sharp increase in such a short period of time cannot solely be attributed to poor health. Something is triggering these deaths and the most viable culprit by far is the vaccines. Besides, it’s affecting young athletes who aren’t sitting on the couch eating potato chips all day.

I want to post two articles here with commentary in-between, then I’ll get to my conclusions at the end.

by Ethan Huff, Natural News

The OneAmerica insurance company is reporting a major uptick in death claims ever since Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines were introduced under Operation Warp Speed.

The Indianapolis-based company, which has been around since 1877, says that the death rate is up 40 percent compared to pre-plandemic levels. And these deaths are occurring in working-age people, just to be clear, between the ages of 18 and 64.

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” confirmed company CEO Scott Davison about this industry-wide trend. The data is consistent across every player in that business.”

Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., the inventor of the mRNA (messenger) technology used in Fauci Flu shots, says he was shocked to receive an email about OneAmerica’s announcement from a stock analyst colleague of his.

“This headline is a nuclear truth bomb masquerading as an insurance agent’s dry manila envelope full of actuarial tables,” Malone writes, pointing to the headline that stated: “Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64”.

Big Pharma working with Big Tech to cover up 100,000 excess deaths per MONTH from covid jabs

Up until now, Malone has taken a more conservative approach to the plandemic. He knew for a while that the jabs were a bad idea, but he stopped short of calling the whole thing a conspiracy. All of that quickly changed, however, after Malone got banned from Twitter simply for telling the truth.

After losing access to his more than 500,000 followers, Malone came to the shocking realization that this is not only a conspiracy but one that involves more than just Big Pharma. Big Tech is also involved, and is working overtime to cover up the fact that nearly 100,000 excess deaths are now occurring per month, thanks to the injections.

Be sure to also check out the following “Situation Update” with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, who dives deep into the scandal from his own unique perspective:

Malone agrees that we need another round of Nuremberg trials

Malone describes his journey of being “red-pilled” as an adventurous one, to say the least. He now understands that there is, in fact, a “Great Reset” depopulation plan in action, and that the jabs play a big role in this.

He also now understands why Reiner Fuellmich is pushing for another convention of nations to try and prosecute those perpetrating this mass genocide against the people of the world.

There is simply no denying anymore that all-cause mortality is off the charts. And the only thing that has changed, besides the alleged “spread of covid,” is mass vaccination with mystery chemicals, one of which (mRNA) Malone himself created.

The general consensus seems to be that the cause of this spike remains a “mystery.” But again, the only thing that has changed is that tens of millions (billions?) of people have had their genes and immune systems tampered with by Big Pharma and the government.

After reading the entire announcement from OneAmerica, Malone concluded that, at a minimum, the nation now has “both a huge human tragedy and a profound public policy failure” on its hands.

“IF this holds true, then the genetic vaccines so aggressively promoted have failed, and the clear federal campaign to prevent early treatment with lifesaving drugs has contributed to a massive, avoidable loss of life,” he adds.

The Biden regime also has a whole lot of blood on its hands for mandating these things on workers and others, which represents a serious crime against humanity and a massive loss of life.

“FURTHERMORE, we have also been living through the most massive, globally coordinated propaganda and censorship campaign in the history of the human race,” Malone further writes, pointing to Big Tech platforms like Twitter for their complicity.

“All major mass media and the social media technology companies have coordinated to stifle and suppress any discussion of the risks of the genetic vaccines AND / OR alternative early treatments.”

Malone is particularly incensed that the First Amendment to the United States Constitution has been systematically erased by the likes of Twitter (and Facebook / Meta and many others).

“We are not just talking about running over the first amendment of the Constitution of the United States and grinding it into the mud with an army of artificial intelligence-powered heavy infantry,” he says.

“This article (by OneAmerica) reads like a dry description of an avoidable mass casualty event caused by a mandated experimental medical procedure. One for which all opportunities for the victims to have become self-informed about the potential risks have been methodically erased from both the internet and public awareness by an international corrupt cabal operating under the flag of the ‘Trusted News Initiative.’”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

We Need More Covid Red-Pilling

As Ethan’s article points out, Dr. Robert Malone is getting red-pilled. The fact that he was the person who first posted the article on the topic at a time when interest in him is at its highest point is the whole reason I didn’t rush to write the story. Like I said, I gave many of my cohorts too much credit. Whether they didn’t recognize this as a bombshell or they’re avoiding it because it is a bombshell is unknown. I think it’s a mixture of the two, depending on the outlets.

I cannot stress enough that this is a smoking gun. There’s a reason death statistics are so hard to come by in an age when such data can be compiled and disseminated in real time. The powers-that-be are trying desperately to hide the risks inherent in the vaccines because they need the universal vaccination agenda to move forward. Why this is, I have some ideas but nothing concrete other than the obvious connection to The Great Reset. All I know for sure is they’re using government, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, the healthcare industry, and Big Pharma to push the agenda forward.

This is why they’re discouraging doctors from attributing ANY deaths to the vaccines. It’s why Big Tech is swift with the banhammer whenever anybody prominent starts exposing the truth. It’s why mainstream media won’t touch this story unless they’re debunking claims that the vaccines are involved. This is a cover-up at a scale previously unheard of in American society.

Michael Snyder at The Economic Collapse Blog noted something else. We’ve seen such a sharp decline in employment levels that have been attributed solely to The Great Resignation, but is that really it? Where are the workers going? How are they living? Snyder asks, what if they’re NOT all living? It’s a thought-provoking question. Here’s his article, after which I’ll conclude.

For months, I have been writing about one of the greatest mysteries that has emerged over the past year. Both in the United States and around the globe, millions of workers seem to have completely disappeared from the system. I wrote major articles about this in September, in October and in December. When this first started happening, it greatly puzzled me, but thanks to some deeply alarming new numbers things are starting to become a lot clearer. Unfortunately, the news is not good.

Just before the pandemic, 152 million Americans were employed, and we have never come close to returning to that level. In fact, despite the fact that companies all over America are absolutely desperate to hire anyone with a pulse, the number of Americans that are employed is sitting at just 148 million. There are literally “help wanted signs” everywhere that you look, and stores are starting to shut down all over the country due to a lack of staff.

We have never seen anything like this in all of U.S. history, but it isn’t just happening here. As I have documented in previous articles, we have also been witnessing simultaneous worker shortages in major industrialized nations all over the planet. So why is this happening? Well, it appears that at least part of the answer is that working-age people are dying at an unprecedented rate…

The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a stunning 40% from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people. “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” the company’s CEO Scott Davison said during an online news conference this week. “The data is consistent across every player in that business.”

When I first read that I was absolutely stunned.

I knew that things were bad, but I didn’t know that they were that bad.

According to Davison, the number of deaths that we are witnessing “is just unheard of”…

Davison said the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers,” and that’s it’s not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 18 to 64” who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica. “And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said. “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”

The pandemic is certainly a factor, but the article that I just quoted clearly states that “most of the claims for deaths being filed are not classified as COVID-19 deaths”.

Wow.

OneAmerica is not a minor player in the life insurance industry. It brings in about 2 billion dollars in revenue annually, and it has been around for more than 140 years…

OneAmerica is a major insurance company located in Indianapolis with annual revenue of around $2 billion and total assets of around $74 billion. This is not a fly-by-night internet “insurance” company. OneAmerica is the real deal, selling both individual and group life insurance, and it has data and actuarial tables that go back 145 years. It’s also a progressive company that boasts about “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” right on its home page. In other words, it’s not some “scary” right-wing reactionary firm.

So nobody can dispute the credibility of these numbers.

And the president of the Indiana Hospital Association has publicly stated that numbers from hospitals all over his state back up what Davison is saying…

At the same news conference where Davison spoke, Brian Tabor, the president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said that hospitals across the state are being flooded with patients “with many different conditions,” saying “unfortunately, the average Hoosiers’ health has declined during the pandemic.” In a follow-up call, he said he did not have a breakdown showing why so many people in the state are being hospitalized – for what conditions or ailments. But he said the extraordinarily high death rate quoted by Davison matched what hospitals in the state are seeing.

This isn’t just another news story.

This is a complete and utter bombshell.

If you don’t want to agree with me, perhaps you will agree with one of the most respected medical experts in the entire country. The following comes from his article about these shocking new numbers from Indiana…

AT A MINIMUM, based on my reading, one has to conclude that if this report holds and is confirmed by others in the dry world of life insurance actuaries, we have both a huge human tragedy and a profound public policy failure of the US Government and US HHS system to serve and protect the citizens that pay for this “service”.

We have gotten to a point where there is no excuse for not seeing the truth. Policymakers all over the world need to immediately reverse course, but of course they aren’t going to do that. There is way too much money at stake.

Any doubt about how evil our system has become has been completely removed, and anyone that continues to support such a deeply corrupt system is willingly choosing to side with evil.

Before I end this article, I want to remind everyone that the leading cause of death worldwide actually has nothing to do with the pandemic at all…

Abortion was the leading cause of death globally in 2021, with nearly 43 million unborn babies killed in the womb, according to data provided by Worldometer. As of noon on December 31, 2021, there were 42.6 million abortions performed in the course of the year, Worldometer revealed, while 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking, 1.7 million of HIV/AIDS, 1.3 million from traffic fatalities, and 1 million from suicide.

According to Worldometer, 5.4 million people have died from COVID since the pandemic first began. But since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1971, more than 1,500,000,000 babies have been murdered in the womb all over the planet. Our culture has truly become “a culture of death”, and in the end we are going to reap what we have sown. I know that my articles can seem “harsh”, but nobody can deny the harsh reality that vast numbers of people are dying all around us.

2020 was a nightmarish year, 2021 was really bad too, and now the stage is set for “2020 too”. The year ahead is really going to be horrifying, but most of you already knew that.

***It is finally here! Michael's new book entitled "7 Year Apocalypse" is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

(source: The Economic Collapse Blog)

It’s Worse Than Most Thought

Last week, VAERS data showed 21,000+ deaths attributed to the Covid vaccines. We’ve speculated that the actual number is likely somewhere around 400,000. What if it’s actually much higher than that? Given what we’re learning this week, that’s very possible.

A couple of times in this article I mentioned how conservative media has generally missed this story. I hope that’s temporary and more outlets pick it up this week. I encourage readers to send this article or Dr. Malone’s original piece to your favorite outlets that haven’t covered the story yet. Maybe they just missed it.

Those who choose to not cover the story are suspicious in my books. For a while now I’ve been aware of “controlled opposition” among conservative media outlets. Some are paid. Others are just beholden to Big Tech and cannot risk getting cut off by Google or Facebook over controversial stories. I can understand the latter. I’m not being judgmental and even those who aren’t talking about this extremely important topic have their utility in the conservative movement. Between the border crisis, Critical Race Theory, transgender supremacy, the economy, the 2022 elections, and dozens of other important but non-controversial topics, I don’t expect everyone to be out there talking about vaccines or the stolen 2020 election.

With that said, we do need more conversations on the topic. If things are how they seem, that’s bad. If they’re worse than they seem, which this story seems to indicate, then we’re in real trouble. We need all-hands-on-deck for this before it’s too late for America.

