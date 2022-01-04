This is getting ridiculous. Actually, it’s been ridiculous for a long time. Another young, otherwise healthy professional soccer player has died on the field, this time during practice. And as usual, his vaccine-status has been withheld from the media. Some who have reported on it asked and were declined comment. Most didn’t ask because they really don’t want to know, but let’s call it what it is. The vast majority of professional soccer players in the world are vaccinated with some estimates at 99%.

According to The Sun:

GUATEMALAN star Marcos Menaldo has tragically passed away at the age of 25 after suffering a heart attack in training on Monday. The Deportivo Marquense defender complained of breathing difficulties during a session while preparing for the new season.

Menaldo received emergency CPR at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos. He was then transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he died.

The untimely deaths of professional soccer players is almost as common goals in some games. As we reported just after Christmas, this is NOT a rare occurrence, and the stories seem to be nearly identical every time. Fully vaccinated soccer players are finding the strain of games or practice too hard for their jab-weakened hearts. They experience shortness of breath and chest pains. From there, most collapse. Some go into cardiac arrest. None of them report preexisting conditions that could have caused it…

…and mainstream media won’t mention Covid vaccines anywhere near their reporting of the stories.

It’s going to take the players themselves to step forward and demand the information about the identity of the vaccines. If there’s one or two in particular that are causing the heart damage, it’s their right to know what’s happening.

