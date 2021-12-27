Nearly every professional athlete is now fully vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), and yet new “cases” of the disease are reportedly soaring within the industry.
OutKick‘s Clay Davis says that the NFL is 95 percent vaccinated, the NBA is 97 percent vaccinated, the NHL is just about 100 percent vaccinated. Despite this, all three leagues “are still overwhelmed with covid cases & hitting new covid case highs.”
“So how is @JoeBiden arguing vaccines will end covid?” Davis wants to know. “The pro sports leagues prove that’s 100% a lie.”
The NHL, which is the most vaccinated league of all, recently decided to halt all games indefinitely in order to deal with a slew of new Fauci Flu “outbreaks.” How is this possible if the jabs supposedly stop the spread?
According to The Wall Street Journal, some 12 different NHL teams have “suffered serious enough outbreaks that the league has called off their games and shut down their home rinks and training facilities for extended periods.”
As of Monday, 19 of the league’s 32 teams will now be “inactive” through December 27 with 43 games postponed. The week’s five remaining games have also been called off, “effectively putting the entire league on pause until next week.”
The jabs clearly don’t work (unless “work” means spreading more illness)
The NFL is not doing much better, having recently issued a statement about new protocols that are being implemented to address “the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant.”
“Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel,” the statement reads.
“We will continue to strongly encourage booster shots as the most effective protections. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community.”
NFL players will still be allowed to play even if they test “positive” for the Fauci Virus, just so long as they are vaccinated and asymptomatic.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed his disapproval over the new rules, which continue to contradict previous rules that were supposedly “science-based.”
“Make up your damn mind on protocols,” Mayfield wrote. “Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.”
“Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is … But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.”
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk likewise spoke out against the abrupt new changes, saying that there are “definitely frustrations” within the league about them.
Once again, the true motivation behind all this constant oscillating tyranny has nothing to do with keeping anyone “safe” against an alleged virus. It is all about control (and depopulation), and increasingly more people are waking up to this fact.
“We all remember the tooth fairy, right? Well, I think there’s a covid fairy going around and again around the world dispatching the virus here and there,” joked one commenter at Citizen Free Press.
“So it’s ok to test positive today, then test negative tomorrow right before the game, and still play … if you’ve been vaccinated? Even though the people around you who have been getting sick were mostly vaccinated before they got covid?” wrote another about how none of this makes any logical sense.
More plandemic news can be found at Pandemic.news.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
