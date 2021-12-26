While studies show that there is a significantly less likely chance that someone infected with the Omicron variant will require hospitalization, Dr. Anthony Fauci during ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday communicated a concern about “overrun” hospitals.” While the symptoms with Omicron are “mild,” it does spread rather rapidly. When it comes to the “one thing… we all agree upon,” according to Fauci, it’s how contagious Omicron is, something he chose to emphasize rather than how several studies from multiple countries show the variant is less severe and leads to fewer hospitalizations. Dr. Fauci tells @jonkarl that “we’ve got to be careful that we don’t get complacent” about battling omicron, even if data from other countries might show a lesser degree of severity. “It might still lead to a lot of hospitalizations in the United States.” https://t.co/CxSdhhlI9G pic.twitter.com/l9PeENDnwL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 26, 2021 Some of the relevant exchange was as follows: KARL: So in terms of Omicron, we know how wildly contagious it is, but what is your sense about how — what do we really know about how sick people are getting from this? As you know, there was data out of South Africa that […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker