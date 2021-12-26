Besides all the other myths of the new administration in Washington DC, including the fake global warming propaganda, a pretend “build back better” campaign and the lie that printing trillions of dollars will stimulate the economy, three-fourths of all Americans were culled and conned into participating in the destruction of their own health, safety and livelihood in 2021.

The Big Pharma machine simply wasn’t incapacitating humans at a fast enough rate, so the vaccine industrial complex, along with Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci at the helm, designed a “microwave” version of injected illness the likes of which the world has never seen.

Most people who believe in vaccines still don’t know about deadly mercury, squalene, circovirus, aborted human fetal cells or toxic spike proteins

Mercury has been used for decades in people’s dental fillings and in the multi-dose influenza vaccines (a.k.a. flu shots) to lower overall intelligence and critical thinking, just like the fluoride purposely put in municipal tap water. This alone is enough to keep people from discussing toxins in water, medicine and food to the level they need to realize what is happening to them.

Next, people are psychologically and chemically traumatized repeatedly by lab-manipulated viruses, pathogens and parasites in vaccines, including deadly wild pig viruses in the Rotavirus vaccines, and abortion cells for those cannibalizing injections that disturb the central nervous system while annihilating the immune system’s normal function.

By accomplishing all of this, the clot shot Covid-19 jabs are like nails in the coffin of health. Everyone fighting obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, chronic inflammation, arthritis, osteoporosis and chronic nutritional deficiency are about to find out that the “booster” shots are boosters into their own early graves.

Biden regime and the Vaccine Industrial Complex OWN the highly corrupt FDA and CDC

The Biden Regime practically owns the FDA and the CDC. It’s all one huge cartel now, with the most evil criminals the world has ever seen. Sadly, two of every three Americans are under the physical and psychological “spell” that the medicine demons have cast since The Covid Scare began. So, without further adieu, here are the top 10 ways the Biden regime HOODWINKED Americans’ safety, health and livelihood in 2021:

They assured Americans the COVID-19 vaccines were “safe and effective” even though the clinical trials reveal nightmarish adverse events, including a high death ratio. They blamed inflation on greedy, paranoid Americans who are “hording” and “prepping” for no good reason, even though we’re on the brink of an economic tsunami. They claim booster shots are now needed, even though the booster shots are MORE dangerous than the first round, and haven’t even been tested in proper clinical trials. They claimed they had to pull out of Afghanistan like an emergency and didn’t have “enough time” to take their tanks, rocket launchers and ballistic missiles with them. They claimed all “non-essential” (non-corporate) businesses were unsafe and unnecessary to run during the pandemic, bankrupting thousands of small-to-medium-sized businesses (because small businesses are the backbone of America). They propagated forced-mask-wearing mandates that cause people to suffer from bacterial infections of the mouth and restricted oxygen flow to the brain. The used false-positive PCR tests and inflated “Covid” death counts to scare Americans into compliance and submission to deadly gene-mutating ‘vaccinations’. They gas-lighted the fake race war. They baited the Jan. 6th protesters into the Capital and jailed them indefinitely as “domestic terrorists,” after BLM/Antifa destroyed every metropolitan Democrat-run city all year (by committing terrorist acts like arson, rape, murder and vandalism). They opened the US southern border for millions of illegal immigrants to invade America so they could spread Covid and vote for more Democrat-socialist-communist destruction of the Republic.

For reliable health news on the internet, tune to Vaccines.news for updates on experimental vaccines (all of the Covid shots) that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

Sources for this article include:

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.