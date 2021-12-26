AP Photo/Craig Ruttle There’s a certain segment of the population who lives in abject fear of COVID, and many of them are in leadership within various levels of government. The oh-so- not -deadly omicron variant has captured their fancy, and now they want to use it to prevent people from enjoying themselves. These fearmongers tried to kill Christmas, but freedom-loving people and those who value their families, friends, and faith over fear celebrated anyway. Now the fearmongers have set their sights on New Year’s Eve. Full disclosure: I hate crowds, so these New Year’s Eve celebrations sound like the opposite of fun to me anyway. But I know plenty of people who do love these big celebrations in public places. Yet plenty of locales around the world are canceling their New Year’s Eve celebrations or altering them. All over Europe and Asia , cities have put a stop to their celebrations. Athens, Edinburgh, New Delhi, Paris, and Rome are among the cities that have canceled New Year’s Eve. Mayor Sadiq Khan of London announced last week that his city won’t hold a public New Year’s Eve celebration either. Due to the surge in Covid cases, we’ve taken the difficult decision to cancel […]

