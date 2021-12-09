The bio security surveillance state is continuing its relentless march to record our whereabouts and every bit of data about our lives. This forthcoming “all seeing eye” will soon require your biometric data in the form of facial recognition, iris-scans, and/or fingerprints in order to travel on airplanes and other means of transportation. The COVID-19 “pandemic” was used as the guise to rush the technology through while people have been rightly focusing on grave matters such as lockdowns, vaccine mandates, societal breakdowns, and economic collapse.
To alleviate the burden of verifying COVID testing and/or vaccination requirements and combat the perfect storm of lockdowns, worker shortages, and flight cancellations, airlines are turning to biometrics as a way to automate processes and provide “better” customer service. This chain of events “caused by COVID” is facilitating the rapid changeover to a surveillance system that will eventually lead to a full-fledged digital ID (beginning with vaccine passports) tracking everything you do and everywhere you go.
To say there is not enough attention being paid to this issue is a huge understatement. Once these technologies are firmly entrenched they will be nearly impossible to root out. However, as is common custom the global oligarchs are revealing their technocratic, totalitarian plans through one of their primary propaganda outlets, the New York Times.
As a way to begin preparing the population for this monumental change, the Times article states:
If it’s been a year or more since you traveled, particularly internationally, you may notice something different at airports in the United States: More steps — from checking a bag to clearing customs — are being automated using biometrics.
Biometrics are unique individual traits, such as fingerprints, that can be used to automate and verify identity. They promise both more security and efficiency in moving travelers through an airport where, at steps from check-in to boarding, passengers are normally required to show government-issued photo identification.
In the travel hiatus caused by the pandemic, many airports, airlines, tech companies and government agencies like the Transportation Security Administration and United States Customs and Border Protection continued to invest in biometric advancements. The need for social distancing and contactless interactions only added to the urgency.
“The technologies have gotten much more sophisticated and the accuracy rate much higher,” said Robert Tappan, the managing director for the trade group International Biometrics + Identity Association, who called the impetus to ease crowds and reduce contact through these instruments “COVID-accelerated.”
Many of the latest biometric developments use facial recognition, which the National Institute of Standards and Technology recently found is at least 99.5 percent accurate, rather than iris-scanning or fingerprints.
“Iris-scanning has been touted as the most foolproof,” said Sherry Stein, the head of technology in the Americas for SITA, a Switzerland-based biometrics tech company. “For biometrics to work, you have to be able to match to a known trusted source of data because you’re trying to compare it to a record on file. The face is the easiest because all the documents we use that prove your identity — driver’s licenses, passports etc. — rely on face.”
Shortly after 9/11, Congress mandated an entry and exit system using biometric technology to secure U.S. borders. Some travelers have expressed concerns about privacy, and while companies and agencies using the technology say they do not retain the images, the systems largely rely on willing travelers who agree to their use.
“Privacy is a major concern, as it should be, so most of these programs are going to be opt-in, and the government is trying to grow that pre-vetted audience,” said Jason Van Sice, the vice president of aviation in the Advanced Recognition Systems Division of NEC Corporation of America, which has been working in biometrics since 1971. He added that the loss of business during the pandemic pushed airlines and airports to automate as a cost-saving measure. “That’s really driven a digital transformation that was already underway.”
There are signs that the pandemic may be advancing biometric acceptance. In its recently released 2021 passenger survey, the International Air Transport Association found that 73 percent of passengers are willing to share their biometric data to improve airport processes, up from 46 percent in 2019.
The future painted here is every bit as important as the fight against vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and other systems of authoritarian enslavement. A “Minority Report” style digital gulag is being erected right before our eyes. The more we accept and utilize these interconnected biometric systems, the more personal data we provide to governments, corporations, law enforcement, Big Pharma, Big Tech, intelligence agencies, and criminal organizations who can utilize this information to keep us trapped in a technocratic system of enslavement.
It’s time to pay more attention to the move toward biometric technology before it’s too late. If not, we face the possibility of being profiled like never before and possibly removed from society for some “precrime” if we don’t behave according to government dictates. We must not fall for the trap of selling our data to the highest bidder for the sake of convenience at the airport or anywhere else!
Image by db_oblikovanje from Pixabay. Article cross-posted from Truth Unmuted.
