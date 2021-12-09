By Divyanshi Dwivedi and Ray L. Flores II, Esq.

As COVID vaccine mandates become more prevalent — they already exist for some workplaces, schools, universities, airports and even dine-in restaurants — there are increased expectations that more mandates will ensue.

But can your landlord evict you if you refuse to get the vaccine?

A landlord-tenant relationship is a contractual one, usually governed by local law and the terms of the lease. Landlords and property managers must comply with the implied warranty of habitability for residential tenants.

A landlord may exploit the provisions of the lease by asking for proof of vaccination under the pretext of maintaining a safe and habitable environment for all.

However, because vaccinated people can become infected with and transmit COVID to others, the “safe and habitable environment” argument should be moot.

In theory, asking for proof of vaccination or evicting a tenant based on vaccination status blatantly invades one’s constitutional right to privacy.

However, while a tenant is under no obligation to disclose his/her vaccination status, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) doesn’t apply in landlord-tenant relationships because the law protects confidentiality only when healthcare providers, employers or insurance companies are involved.

At the federal level, the federal Fair Housing Act contains protections against discrimination by landlords on the basis of race, religion, gender or disability.

Therefore, a landlord who attempts to evict a tenant who refuses to take a vaccine based on a sincerely held religious belief, or a disability, could be exposed to liability under this law.

This law may also apply if a landlord refuses to lease a property to a new tenant based on vaccine status.

Requiring the vaccine also could expose a landlord to civil liability for violating a host of civil rights. On a purely contractual level, such a requirement could run afoul of the covenant of quiet enjoyment.

In some cases, your landlord’s right to require you be vaccinated for COVID may depend on state laws, which differ.

Florida, for example, has laws that make it clear businesses, including landlords, would violate the governor’s executive order by requiring “patrons or customers” to provide proof of vaccination. Florida law carries a $5,000 fine for each violation.

Some states have explicitly enacted anti-discrimination laws. Montana, for instance, enacted a COVID-19 anti-discrimination law prohibiting public and private entities from refusing “services, goods, facilities, advantages, privileges, licensing, educational opportunities, healthcare access, or employment opportunities based on [a] person’s vaccination status or whether [a] person has an immunity passport.”

In our opinion, a person cannot be evicted or denied housing based on their vaccine status. Doing so invades the fundamental right of privacy, the right to make medical decisions for their family (which includes refusal to receive unwanted medical treatments) and ultimately interferes with their medical freedom.

That said, this is uncharted territory as there is no robust, national regulatory scheme yet in place. That means it is possible that in the near future, refusing to comply with a landlord’s vaccination requirement may result in eviction proceedings.

However, until this issue reaches the footsteps of a higher court, a landlord should restrict enforcement of the contract to collecting rent, maximum elevator capacities, cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, etc., instead of infringing upon tenants’ rights by requiring them to be vaccinated.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a substitute for legal advice. If you have a particular legal issue, please contact an experienced attorney in your state.

Image by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.