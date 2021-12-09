There’s an uncomfortable truth about Black Lives Matter that needs to be stated up front. The policies they support and the demands they make invariably promote more crime and increased murders of Black people. That’s an indisputable fact. Whenever BLM gets their way politically, it means more Black people will die due to massive increases in violent crime that follow.

Their latest unhinged ploy is to play on the Jussie Smollett trial. It’s a slam dunk — he clearly committed crimes with his hate hoax that wasted taxpayer dollars to investigate it and caused further racial strife among the people. Instead of staying clear of the trial, BLM decided to insert themselves squarely in the middle. It’s like an obsession for the leaders in the group to find the most hideous people like Smollett and Jacob Blake and use them as representative victims of the “injustice” they seek to end.

Here’s an excerpt from their Smollett statement:

In our commitment to abolition, we can never believe police, especially the Chicago Police Department (CPD) over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom. While policing at-large is an irredeemable institution, CPD is notorious for its long and deep history of corruption, racism, and brutality. From the murders of Fred Hampton and Mark Clark, to the Burge tortures, to the murder of Laquan McDonald and subsequent cover-up, to the hundreds of others killed by Chicago police over the years and the thousands who survived abuse, Chicago police consistently demonstrate that they are among the worst of the worst. Police lie and Chicago police lie especially.

Black Lives Matter will continue to work towards the abolition of police and every unjust system. We will continue to love and protect one another, and wrap our arms around those who do the work to usher in Black freedom and, by extension, freedom for everyone else.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly reacted accordingly:

“Black Lives Matter will continue to work towards the abolition of police…” —> this, as 12 major cities hit all-time homicide records. Nice going, BLM supporters. https://t.co/NOR3clZmje — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 9, 2021

She was referring to a story that came out yesterday on The Daily Mail showing how a dozen big cities are shattering murder records this year. It’s no coincidence that these cities have adopted BLM’s stances and policy recommendations which resulted in more people, Black or otherwise, being murdered.

BREAKING: Philadelphia now has MORE murders than NYC and LA in one year https://t.co/z1cQrd2zS1 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 8, 2021

It does not take a genius to realize abolishing, defunding, or otherwise hampering police in big cities will cause an increase in violent crimes. BLM leaders are many things, but they’re not stupid. They know this happens. They want it to happen.

That’s the part that few seem to understand. This is not an anti-racism group. This is a globalist, Neo-Marxist group that uses racism as a tool to bring forth revolution and the downfall of America. They do NOT care about the Black lives they claim to want to protect. If they did, defunding or abolishing police would be off the table since such policies have been proven beyond any shadow of a doubt to harm Black people… and everyone else. And that’s the point. That’s their goal.

