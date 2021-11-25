Steve Reigate/Pool via AP The US border has deteriorated from an improving situation under Donald Trump to an absolute out-of-control disaster under Joe Biden. We’ve seen record-breaking numbers of apprehensions (which means total crossings are record-breaking as well) under the current president, as the White House has discouraged enforcement and focused on made-up controversies instead of protecting the country. Yet, even as the administration remains so maliciously inept, things are set to change. Biden is now set to bend the knee to Trump, reinstating the highly successful “Remain in Mexico” policy which saw the border stabilized under the last president. SCOOP: Biden will restart Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that will send asylum seekers back to Mexico ahead of their immigration court hearings. https://t.co/G5i3SLU4oN — Axios (@axios) November 24, 2021 President Biden will start turning asylum seekers back to Mexico as soon as next week under a reinstated Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” program — but will offer them the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Axios has learned. There are some catches, though. For one, this wouldn’t be happening without a court order that the administration vehemently fought. Yet, I suspect this is one “loss” the White House welcomes. They […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker