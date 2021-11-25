Sweden’s first female PM Andersson resigns hours after appointment Magdalena Andersson made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Sweden’s first female Prime Minister. Just hours later, she resigned. CNN reported that Andersson wasn’t even fully in office because she “had not yet had counsel with the King.” Andersson reportedly resigned because lawmakers chose her opposition’s budget bill over her party’s. Andersson’s Social Democrats party will remain as “an interim government until a new government is in place,” said Sweden’s Green Party, who formed a coalition with Andersson’s party. Reuter’s reported that Andersson told Sweden’s speaker of Parliament that she hoped a “single-party, Social Democrat government” would reappoint her as prime minister. “There is a constitutional practice that a coalition government should resign when one party quits,” Andersson said Wednesday. “I don’t want to lead a government whose legitimacy will be questioned. “I have told the speaker that I wish to resign,” Andersson told reporters, according to BBC News .The outlet added that Andersson “resigned after her coalition partner quit the government and her budget failed to pass.”“Instead, parliament voted for a budget drawn up by the opposition which includes the anti-immigrant far right,” the BBC added.More from CNN: She replaced Stefan […]

