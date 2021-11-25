LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 25, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James got a couple of fans tossed from his team’s overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night following his return from serving a one-game suspension for punching a player in the face earlier this week. “It’s not entirely clear what got LeBron upset,” CBS Sports reported . “There was no obvious incident like throwing an object or coming on the court, so you’d have to guess that one of the fans said something.” Sports Illustrated noted that James “actually led the referees to the fans to show them who should be ejected.” WATCH: LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 25, 2021 James was ejected from his team’s 121-116 win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night following a play that resulted in another player having their eye cut open. James was ejected after “striking Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart in the face while jostling for rebounding position,” ESPN reported . “The hit led to a stoppage in action while Stewart, with blood streaming down his face, had to be held back multiple times by Detroit personnel as he tried to confront […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn