There are plenty of patriots who love Elon Musk. I’m not one of them. I don’t dislike him, but I’m not a fanboy just because he occasionally posts Tweets that are on the right side of freedom. But I do find him entertaining and today’s replay to a Bernie Sanders Tweet reiterated that.

Sanders was spouting his standard Neo-Marxist gibberish. Musk didn’t address the message directly, instead highlighting the old socialist’s decreasing relevance.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

The radical left has been posturing for massive tax increases, including a wealth tax, to be levied on the “extremely wealthy.” It’s a concept that has legs among those who do not understand economics as well as those who do not believe in capitalism. But Sanders and his squad continue to hammer the message home because they know if they can rid the nation of the dastardly super-rich, the economy will crumble and they can try to rebuild it under the communist image.

Like I said, I’m neither a fan nor detractor of Elon Musk. He’s a quirky guy with a lot of brains and a lot of money to go with his healthy irreverence towards elitists like Bernie Sanders. I follow him on Twitter for the chuckles.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn