Only 6 children in the UK died over the past year from COVID only. Only 6! Raheem Kassam from the War Room reported that only 6 healthy children died from COVID in the UK over the past year. Kassam asks good questions about why were schools shut down? Why were mask mandates enforced in schools when the risk of children dying from COVID is so minuscule. TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Admits Vaccines Did Not Work as Advertised and that Vaccinated Are in Great Danger Today (VIDEO) We pointed out a year ago that more children die from car crashes, the seasonal flu or drowning than from the COVID virus. More Children Die from Car Crashes and Drowning Each Year than Coronavirus — But Teachers Want to Keep Schools Closed What GOOD reasons are there for masks in schools, shutting down schools, or giving children vaccine shots?

