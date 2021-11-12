Pro-abortion and pro-life activists protest alongside each other during a demonstration outside of the Supreme Court on Oct. 4 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images) Pro-life students at a Catholic university in Missouri learned a lot about hate and even more about sticking to their principles this week after multiple students at Saint Louis University vandalized a display set up to commemorate the babies killed by abortion. Students for Life participated in the Cemetery of the Innocents project, in which they created a display out of flags in the shape of a cross, according to Young America’s Foundation . The flags were designed to represent abortions amounting to about 800,000 babies — the number killed by abortion in the U.S. in 2019, Fox News reported. It did not take long before hatred showed its face. “Within a few hours of it going up, we walked by and someone had torn down the signs we had up alongside it,” said Isabelle Hotard, president of Students For Life at the college, according to KMIZ-TV . Vandalism continued, she said. “I was very surprised how emboldened people are to trample on other people’s stuff and they truly seem to think we’re in the wrong 100 […]

