You would think that this would be a good thing, especially in a school that caters to children from the lower end of the socioeconomic strata. However, gun control activist Shannon Watts thinks otherwise : Hey Ohio: This is called indoctrination, not education. Studies show gun safety training DOES NOT MAKE KIDS SAFER. What does? Educating ADULTS to keep their guns securely stored. #ohleg https://t.co/Z1rfIOd3ak — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 8, 2021 The irony of a […]

Cam Edwards recently wrote about a school in Ohio that is teaching children real gun safety, covering not just the four basic rules, but also de-escalation and conflict avoidance as a way to prevent violence, which according to the school’s principal , is part of the baggage that neighborhood children carry with them.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Teaching kids how to safely handle guns is a good thing. In a country like the United States, which has hundreds of millions of firearms present in tens of millions of households , a child is bound to encounter or be exposed to firearms at some point in his or her life. Pragmatism alone is a solid reason to be supportive of firearms education for future adult generations.

Read the whole story at bearingarms.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn