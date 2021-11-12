AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool While the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has sucked up all the oxygen in the current news cycle, another bit of news is flying under the radar. That involves the contentious topic of natural immunity from COVID-19, which is essentially treated as non-existent by the federal government and its policies. In a remarkable admission, the CDC wrote in a letter that it does not have a single case on record of someone naturally immune to COVID-19 spreading the virus. The CDC admits that it has no documentation of an unvaccinated Covid recovered person spreading Covid. pic.twitter.com/sYyvMJjhoE — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 11, 2021 Now, it would be easy to fall into the trap of thinking this means something it doesn’t technically mean, and I’m sure the “fact-checkers” are frothing at the mouth just reading the introduction of this article. But I’m going to disappoint them because this letter is not proof that those with natural immunity don’t spread COVID-19. In fact, given the dynamics of how the virus spreads, it’s likely that those with natural immunity spread the virus just like those who are vaccinated do, though, there is reason to believe that natural immunity is stronger and […]

