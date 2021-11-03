Editor’s Commentary: The risk Covid-19 poses to children is infinitesimal. It is less harmful to them than the Covid-19 injections themselves. As the science shows us, there is no medical reason for children to be vaccinated for a disease that poses effectively zero risk to them and that does not prevent them from spreading the disease to others. This tells us there are other motivations.
The first and most obvious one is the money. Jordan Schachtel reveals this in the TWO articles below. They’re both short, so instead of having separate posts on the same basic topic, we combined them under one overarching theme: Kids are being used to print money for Big Pharma.
The second reason is the one I’ve covered multiple times in my own articles. I only preface Jordan’s articles with my separate theory because there are those who believe this is all about the profits. That is the case for many in Big Pharma; the powers-that-be use money to control and entice people to do their bidding. For most of the executives in Big Pharma, they aren’t nearly as concerned with the control factors or the indoctrination associated with forcing jabs onto anyone, particularly kids. They only do the math to determine how many private jets their dividends will buy them. That doesn’t make them less evil than the powers-that-be who are driving The Great Reset. It just means they’re rich, dumb pawns.
To me, the bigger conspiracy has nothing to do with profits and everything to do with getting as many humans across the globe injected in as short of a timeframe as possible. They know that time is not on their side. Eventually, new variants will further expose the lack of efficacy in their injections. More adverse reactions will show just how risky they are. Efforts to suppress the truth have been mostly successful so far, which is why we continue to hammer home the points on a daily basis. It may seem futile to many if not most out there who wonder why the masses seem so obtuse, but the truth really is starting to make an impact.
The architects of The Great Reset know this, which is why they’re blitzing us with new propaganda every day. Jordan touches on some of this as he covers the profit angle of this nefarious plan. We’ll cover the more conspiratorial side of this again soon, but for now let’s talk tangible dollars and cents. Here’s Jordan’s perspectives…
‘It’s Free’: Pfizer & Moderna Project Tens of Billions in COVID Shot PROFITS
In the COVID Era, your favorite mom-and-pop shops might be closed forever, but business is booming for Big Pharma, with COVID shot companies breaking record after record across the board.
With enormous profits siphoned off the backs of taxpayers around the world, and virtually zero legal liability with any of its customers, Pfizer, Moderna, and even Johnson & Johnson can’t lose. You, the American taxpayer, even paid for the research and development of the shots, but Big Pharma is still footing you with the bill and taking all of the profits.
Pfizer
Pfizer said in a statement today that the company is again revising its revenue targets upwards, estimating between $81 and $82 billion in revenue for 2021. Pfizer is now projected to double its 2020 revenue, when the pharma giant brought in $41.9 billion. In 2021, $36 billion will have come from sales of COVID shots that were developed in partnership with BioNTech. With an estimated 30% profit margin, the mRNA shots alone will bring in over $10 billion in profit.
Pfizer surpasses Q3 forecasts as COVID vaccine sales soar https://t.co/nXVxzmI7Zk pic.twitter.com/URaUNJlfCd
— New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2021
Unlike the American taxpayer, who is forced to compensate Pfizer and pay for its products, the drug company pays a single digit percentage tax burden due to its offshoring of profits.
The companies and their eager investors are projecting that COVID shots for young children — who, by any legitimate data point, are not even remotely threatened by COVID-19 — will keep revenue and profit margins high through 2022. Pfizer itself has already sold 115 million pediatric doses to the American taxpayer
Moderna
Moderna, which earned no sustainable revenue before the COVID era (because the company had never successfully rolled out a product to market), expects to bring in $20 billion in revenue in 2021. Don’t be surprised if their upcoming earnings report boosts that number even higher.
That’s a stunning 33X increase from the pre-COVID era. In 2019, Moderna reported $60 million in revenue. This revenue stream will be derived from its only product – the COVID shots.
Moderna’s COVID injection profit margins are almost double that of Pfizer’s. In 2021, the company has generated a reported positive free cash flow of a whopping $9.1 billion.
Like Pfizer, Moderna seeks to earn future revenue through seasonal booster shots and the sale of pediatric COVID injections. Unlike Pfizer and J&J, Moderna has no other products to offer its customers. Moderna is entirely a COVID-19 business. Without it, the company would need to find other ways to preserve its $140 Billion market cap.
Johnson & Johnson
Although Johnson & Johnson does not currently intend on profiting from its COVID shots (they project that will change next year), its other products have seen a boost in sales. Tylenol and Motrin sales are up 18%. Analysts have chalked this up to higher demand due to side effects from COVID shots combined with declining health due to government policies related to the pandemic.
Johnson & Johnson expects to easily generate over $90 billion in 2021 sales, after bringing in $69 billion through the first 3 quarters of 2021.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, which essentially have become coronavirus companies, J&J only generates a fraction of its sales from COVID shots. The company expects to bring in $2.5 billion in revenue from COVID shots in 2021.
Untapped Market: Pfizer, Moderna Target Children & Infants to Sustain Record-Breaking COVID Shot Profits
Despite the reality that children and teens are at near zero risk from COVID-19, Pfizer and Moderna are attempting to make sure every kid across the world is supplied with and coerced into taking mRNA shots. To make up for a projected drop in 2022 COVID shot income, the two outfits have zero moral objections to attempting to harvest this potentially massive untapped market.
As I reported Tuesday in The Dossier, the companies have made tens of billions of dollars in 2021 profits off the backs of U.S. and global taxpayers. And the companies have signaled to shareholders that they will need to expand their “customer” base in order to achieve the same success in the future.
In recent quarterly reports and financial statements, the two companies have made it crystal-clear that their strategy involves preying upon the most vulnerable. In order to make up for potential lost COVID-19 mRNA shot profits, due to an expected decline in adult demand, they’re doubling down on the untapped child COVID shot market.
#Pfizer is telling young children that their experimental mRNA injection will make them "superheroes" and give them "superpowers." (Note: this manipulation is so creepy to watch, they are coming for your kids now).#covid19https://t.co/W81rORPTpU pic.twitter.com/eqH8FTUpOx
— Bubba Rogowski (Telegram = t.me/RogowskiBubba) (@RogowskiBubba) November 3, 2021
This is Absolutely DISGUSTING!@pfizer Brainwashing Campaign to make kids look like Superheroes with Superpowers for taking the Vaccine. SICK! pic.twitter.com/bzJ3ek5xxH
— Jonathan Lee Riches (@R_I_C_H_E_S) November 3, 2021
Thanks to aggressive wheeling and dealing in Washington, D.C., Pfizer currently has a monopoly over the U.S. 5-17 year old COVID shot market. The FDA recently cleared the Pfizer shots for children, while conceding during its committee hearing that the Government Health outfit has no idea about the long term risks to children.
FDA Committee has approved the Pfizer vaccine Emergency Use Authorization for kids aged 5-11.
In making this decision, the FDA conceded it does not know the long-term risks to these kids.
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/aXFYt44I67
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 26, 2021
President Joe Biden pleaded with parents of young children to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC approved the shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. https://t.co/MzxhTWdyag
— FOX6 News (@fox6now) November 3, 2021
Moderna hopes to soon receive authorization to enter this untapped market as a competitor. However, the FDA has currently delayed authorizing the Moderna shots for 12-17 year olds. Their primary concern surrounds the potential side effect of myocarditis. It was also an issue in the Pfizer submission, but it did not stop their stamp of authorization.
In fact, Pfizer’s own submission to the FDA presents one scenario where hospitalizations in kids due to myocarditis is greater than prevented COVID hospitalizations. (P.33 of their briefing doc)
— Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) November 3, 2021
Pfizer and Moderna will soon report “data” from the trials of their COVID injections for those 2- to 4 years old. Next quarter, the companies are expected to provide results from those 6 months to less than 2 years old.
Pfizer currently employs a whopping 83 lobbyists to convey its corporate interests to the federal government (Moderna, a much smaller organization, employs 15), and its lobbying army is paying dividends. The pharmaceutical giant just received CDC authorization for its COVID shot regimen for 5 to 11 year olds.
The Biden Administration has already sent billions of dollars in taxpayer funds for this endeavor. Over the past few months, the U.S. government has been purchasing hundreds of millions of “pediatric doses” of the shots. Now, some 28 million American children — who, statistically speaking, face near zero risk from COVID-19 — are “eligible” for the Pfizer shots.
"It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus."
Pres. Biden celebrates after CDC officially recommends the Pfizer shot for 5- to 11-year-olds. https://t.co/gF43HFgdK4 pic.twitter.com/ufnKhqZHQo
— ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2021
Struggling to read through his announcement, President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that the move is a “major step forward” for America in “our fight to defeat the virus.” The statement hardly makes any sense. Contrary to Biden’s repeated public assertions that the shots stop the spread of the virus, the shots do not in fact stop the spread of the virus.
In addition to a planned fourth shot and potential seasonal COVID-19 booster injections, Pfizer and Moderna want to expand the COVID-19 shot regimen to every single person on the planet, regardless of their individual risk profile.
Who needs the shots more, Big Pharma or your kids?
Image via Global Justice. Articles cross-posted from The Dossier.
