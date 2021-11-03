In New York City, a former NYPD captain, Eric Adams, won the race for mayor. His win, per se, was not a shock but his nomination was. He seems much more sane than Bill DeBlasio, and though no conservative by any stretch of the imagination, he seems poised to reverse the bizarre and dysfunctional policies of the incumbent communist that have made New York nearly unliveable and resulted in about 1 00,000 New Yorkers fleeing the city in the past year. On Long Island, things were little short of epic. A stunning transformation on Long Island. Nassau County GOP sweeps local elections. Takes back County Executive, Comptroller, District Attorney offices. Retains County Clerk. Adds seats to Legislative majority. Best results for Nassau GOP since 1997. — […]

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas Last night may go down as one of the most decisive elections in the last half-century, if not longer. While most of the nation was focused on the gubernatorial contest in Virginia where Republicans swept all statewide offices–they’ve been shut out since 2009–and regained control of Virginia’s House of Delegates, hopefully retiring Clinton bagman Terry McAuliffe for good in the process, a lot of good things were happening in other places.

