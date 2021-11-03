“Xenophobia” is the fear of strangers. Broadly applied, it means one who fears others simply because they are different, oftentimes triggering hostility in one’s words or actions toward them. Unfortunately, in today’s world of wokeism, which seeks to implement changes in our everyday dealings with each other to eradicate or sufficiently minimize our vocabulary and actions so as not to be the slightest bit offensive toward anyone, Western societies have created a class of overly sensitive “snowflakes.”
Article by Lt. Col. James Zumwalt from our news partners at WND News Center.
Such people take offense either at the most innocent statements or, as we are outrageously now seeing, when nothing offensive is even uttered. We need to recognize that, in giving voice to a snowflake’s unwarranted fear of feeling unsafe, we probably are only encouraging snowflakism.
Take the case of Zeahaa Rehman – a Canadian transgender playwright of Pakistani descent who stars in a Canadian prime-time television series.
A Muslim, Rehman wrote an article describing how she met an elderly white woman, moving along in a walker to a voting site, and enjoyed a delightful conversation with her before she cast her vote. Rehman noted, “I was buoyed both at her dedication to her civic duty as well as her kind words.” But what Rehman wrote next is suggestive of a phobia from which she suffers. She stated the following about the elderly woman: “… after she left, I couldn’t help but wonder whether – despite our pleasant interaction – she was one of the people who hate people like me.”
To be clear, Rehman took offense at the woman – not because of anything she said or did – but only because she was white. Despite the woman’s openness and kindness, Rehman feared deep down inside the woman might just hide a hatred for all Muslims. Rehman went on to condemn other whites she encountered at the voting site, claiming, “Many of the people who had seemingly been nice to me might have voted for candidates who have supported” laws that negatively target Muslim women. Rehman never expressed any concerns over the negative impact her own religion imposes on women as a way of Muslim life.
Continuing to express her self-imposed phobia, Rehman wrote, “I know that many people around the world hate me because of my religion, my ethnicity, my immigrant status, or a combination of all three. When I come across this hate online, I can block and report the sender, scroll past it or switch to another tab if I don’t want to engage” and then went on to attack conservative candidates running on a motto of “Take Canada Back” – stating that it, per se, is xenophobic.
While acknowledging her perception is “unhealthy,” Rehman suggested her concerns emanate from the killing of a Muslim family earlier in the year in Ontario.
There are four significant points Rehman ignores while portraying the sensitivity of a snowflake.
First, she ignores the obvious. Not recognizing her own symptoms, she suffers from xenophobia herself. Why else would she fear a handicapped, elderly and kind white woman due to the outlandish perception the woman – as well as other whites – might want to kill her. This xenophobia is not triggered by anything the woman said or did but, rather, simply by Rehman’s sight of the color of her skin. Living in Canada where most natives are white, Rehman may as well suffer from agoraphobia – the fear of being out in the open or in public – as her fear will be triggered any time a white person is encountered. No better example of perverting wokeism exists than for one who is clearly xenophobic to perceive others who are different as being the ones who are xenophobic.
Second, she ignores the fact that the killing of a Muslim family in Ontario pales in comparison to the 9/11 attacks on America that, comparably speaking, provide ample justification for Americans to embrace their own version of anti-Muslim xenophobia, some fearing, on a daily basis, encountering Rehman or any other Muslim.
Third, she ignores the fact that, based on 2019 FBI statistics, Jews are the top target of hate crimes. As such, here in the U.S. they are 2.2 times more likely to be victimized than are Muslims. However, the Muslim community is much more vocal about their victimization, playing it up to a media that run with that storyline. Those, like Rehman, who suffer from such an idiosyncratic xenophobic sensitivity will continue to give wings to claims of disproportionate racism for hate crimes.
Fourth, she ignores that, contrary to holy books like the Bible and Torah, the Quran repeatedly promotes hatred against non-believers. A Quran that encourages violence against non-Muslims provides far more justification to fear violence at Muslim hands than Muslims should fear at the hands of non-believers.
Another incident of xenophobic perception by overly sensitive snowflakes occurred recently at Yale Law School.
After Trent Colbert sent out a party invitation for fellow Native American students to attend a “Trap House,” he was accused of racism and told to make an apology. While the term was once used to mean “crack house,” it has been taken over by young people today to mean “party house.” However, some black students chose to interpret it to mean “blackface party.” Colbert explained that was never intended and, therefore, refused to “indulge this culture of performative denunciation” as any apology would be insincere.
Interestingly, Colbert was able to show how ridiculous demanding apologies for unwarranted personal perceptions of racism are after another student called his excuse “corny.” Colbert said – as a Native American – he could have taken umbrage at the critic’s use of the word corny – one connecting Colbert’s actions to a crop with immense cultural significance to indigenous communities. Socratically posing the question whether that student should then apologize, Colbert clearly responded “no.”
Kudos to Colbert for taking his stand.
There must be a term descriptive of such over-the-top sensitivities from which these people suffer. The best this writer can proffer is “snowflake xenophobia.”
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker