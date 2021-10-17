Facebook introduced a new censorship policy today that has gone full-on woke, using terms from Critical Race Theory (CRT) like “intersectionality” to protect two new classes of people; journalists and human rights activists. Facebook described them as “involuntary public figures.”

Both journalists and human rights workers rely heavily on social media to get their message out and Facebook says they are people who might be “vulnerable and marginalized” on Facebook.

Hence, the new policy. Human rights workers outside of the U.S. might be “vulnerable and marginalized” but can the same be said for journalists inside the United States?

Not by a long shot. Journalists are among the most elite in the country. They are hardly public figures by accident. Anyone who writes for a living or who performs for an audience – which includes journalists – wants the largest number of people to pay attention to them.

And does “human rights activists” include someone like Stacey Abrams, the Georgia gubernatorial candidate who claimed the election was stolen from her?

Democrats like to pitch her as a civil rights activist, despite her false claim the election was stolen from her. Is that the same as a “human rights” activist?And as far as marginalization goes, Abrams […]