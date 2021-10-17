A Polish-Canadian pastor jailed for conducting church services in Calgary, Alberta, in violation of COVID-19 restrictions is now saying he won’t comply with a judge’s order that he repeats what amounts to establishment views of medical experts regarding the virus.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski was handed the order by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Adam Germain and was also given 18 months of probation during sentencing on Friday, Fox News reported .
“The ruling is the latest development in Alberta’s ongoing legal battle against Pawlowski, who faced a civil contempt charge for holding church services in violation of a court order forbidding organizing, promoting or attending an ‘illegal public gathering,’” the network noted.“He faced another contempt charge for repeatedly ejecting armed officials attempting to inspect his sanctuary for COVID-19 compliance, for which he first drew international attention,” Fox News added.In his order, Germain, who also expressed contempt for Pawlowski’s airing of his grievances during appearances in the United States, specified what he expected of the pastor.“Pastor Pawlowski oozes hubris, while relishing in his notoriety,” he noted in his ruling, adding that would not follow prosecutors’ lead in leveling jail […]
