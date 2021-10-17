The International Dockworkers Council, an international nonprofit association comprised of 92 dock workers organizations from 41 countries, and representing 100,000 affiliated members, has issued a statement in solidarity with dock workers around the world striking against unlawful vaccine mandates. “The International Dockworkers’ Council would like to express its support to the dockworkers in Trieste, who have started strike action in protest (of) the government’s decision to force all workers to show the compulsory ‘covid-19 green pass’ in order to work, requiring either vaccination, having recently overcome the disease or having tested negative in a test within the previous 48 hours,” the IDC statement opened.

“We do believe that, although vaccination is a key element in the fight against the pandemic, making it compulsory undermines the freedom of workers to decide about their health,” the IDC added. “We can only these reject these dictatorial policies that go against the rights and freedom of choice of the people that have cost us so much time and effort to achive. Such a decision can seriously affect the livelihood of many families, including school children.”

“Although it is a decision that affects all workers, we would like to recall that dockers were one of the […]