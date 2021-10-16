[Editor’s note: What follows is a heartfelt departure letter to the City of Seattle and its residents from a local first responder who will be out of a job on Monday, October 18, along with hundreds of other police officers, troopers, firefighters, and paramedics, and that’s just the first responders. Many other professions are out of luck (and jobs) as well.

The author of this letter has given her blood, sweat, time, and tears to the city, and the city repaid her by booting her for not feeling comfortable with an experimental vaccination for COVID-19.

Governor Jay Inslee may think he’s doing the state a favor by forcing people to choose between their livelihoods or an injection they don’t want, but he is dooming public health and safety far beyond what we can imagine. Unfortunately, we’ll be finding out just how bad it will get come Monday when those heroes who spent the last 18 months protecting us, serving us, and fixing us when we were sick or injured are tossed out from their jobs and left without unemployment benefits.

