China launched a new hypersonic nuclear-capable missile that circled the entire globe at low-orbit in August, the Financial Times reported.
US Intelligence and US Military officials were left stunned.
“We have no idea how they did this,” a source told the Financial Times.
According to the report, the missile missed its target by about 24 miles and caught US intel by surprise.
Earlier this year, a satellite image showed China had expanded its nuclear missile silo field."Identified via satellite imagery, the new missile base in China's Xinjiang region may eventually include 110 silos, said the report released Monday by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS). It is the second apparent silo field uncovered this month by researchers, adding to 120 silos that appear to be under construction in the neighboring province of Gansu, as detailed by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies." CNN reported in July shortly before the hypersonic nuclear-capable missile was launched.
