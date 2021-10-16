A source within the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has revealed exclusively to Infowars that around 60% of agency officials have still refused to take the COVID injection, much higher than the official reporting of 40%.

The insider, a TSA manager at a top ten U.S. airport with direct knowledge of the situation, told Infowars that 2/3 of TSA employees haven’t gotten the jab at his airport despite the fast-approaching November 22 deadline, and that figure is similar at other airports in the U.S. The estimate, he says, is based on an internal survey given to TSA employees asking whether they were “vaccinated,” “unvaccinated,” or “would not disclose.”

The figure is 20% higher than what is officially reported in mainstream media, who are claiming a “staggering” 40% of TSA employees haven’t gotten the shot. TSA Administrator David Pekoske told CNN in a Thursday interview that 60% of its workforce is fully vaccinated.

“We have about 60% of our workforce has been vaccinated, that that number needs to go quite a bit higher over the next few weeks,” said Pekoske.

“We are building contingency plans for if we do have some staffing shortages as a result of this, but I hope to avoid that,” […]