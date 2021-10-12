Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced it will comply with Joe Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate over Governor Greg Abbott’s ban.
“According to the president’s executive order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the president’s order to remain compliant as a federal contractor,” Dallas-based airliner said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg . Texas Governor Gregg Abbott on Monday banned vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas.
“The Covid vaccine should always remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott said.
“In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster,” Abbott said in an executive order.
Southwest Airlines said they will comply with Biden's mandate as pilots fight Covid tyranny.
