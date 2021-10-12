Daniel6D / Pixabay Gun rights and gun control probably shouldn’t be part of the culture war, but it is. As a result, it’s part of a lot of discussions it probably shouldn’t be part of.

Yet in this day and age, it feels like everything is part of those discussions.

Democrats, firmly on a different side of said culture war than yours truly, have decided to push hard for a number of things such as gun control. In their collective mind, anything less than gun control is unacceptable.

However, some think this focus on issues like this may well backfire on them . There’s a debate raging on social media this weekend about the direction of the Democratic Party. It started with an article written by Ezra Klein about a young data analyst name David Shor . Shor has been arguing that Democrats are heading for a long-term disaster if they don’t refocus their message onto more bread-and-butter issues and talk less about social justice issues. The activist wing of the party disagrees vehemently, but I think Shor is largely right. My focus is mainly North Carolina when it comes to electoral politics, and here, the national message has clearly not worked. […]