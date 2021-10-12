A 70-year-old Florida woman was jailed because she put her daughter ahead of COVID-19 rules.

Lynn Savage ran afoul of hospital edicts after her daughter Amber was recovering from brain surgery at UF Health North in Jacksonville. When she refused to leave her daughter’s side, she was arrested and jailed.

“I stand by my actions 100 percent. I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs,” Savage said, according to WJAX-TV . “I stand by my actions 100 percent. I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs,” explains Lynn Savage. https://t.co/hp3VKktOAb — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) October 12, 2021 “I could not in good conscience and good heart leave her bedside not knowing how she was going to make it through the night voluntarily,” she said.

Savage had been at the hospital since 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, the day she was arrested . Her daughter was partially paralyzed after a stroke and not able to speak. She noted that a doctor needed her to help calm her daughter after the surgery took place.

“As soon as I approached the bedside, she was fine. With all these people talking and all these […]