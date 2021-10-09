Vaccines / IMAGE: CBC News: The National via YouTube The push to require vaccinations for children against a virus that does not significantly threaten them may be only weeks away. UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021 Pfizer has asked the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization allowing its COVID vaccine to be used on children between the ages of five and eleven.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation and predicted “a vaccine by Halloween.”

According to CNN , the Association of Immunization Managers is very excited about the prospect of helping to “get those first doses into young arms.”

And White House COVID Response Coordinator Jeff Zients says that “we will be ready as soon as the FDA and CDC give the go-ahead.”

Despite misinformation published in outlets like the New York Times , however, COVID does not significantly threaten children.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, though “nearly 5.9 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic,” only about 520 of those cases have died, […]