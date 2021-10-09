What the hell did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/mj6cM2wDIr
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021
Kamala Harris has been missing in action for a decent chunk of the Biden presidency. Part of it could be by design so that she doesn’t get any of Joe Biden’s failure on her. She could also have been benched because when they let her speak — like on the border crisis or voting rights — she chokes. Then on the rare occasion she sticks her head out, Iran uses her for propaganda . It could be the simple fact that she sucks at her job. Or, it could be that she sucks at life and isn’t a very likable person. Harris advisors thought it was the latter, and brought on a PR firm to make Harris likable .
If this is their first attempt, the PR firm needs a PR firm to advise them. Here is Harris pretending to relate to a group of students about space exploration. Jar Jar Binks was more believable in the Star Wars prequels. More authentic too. And that guy was half computer graphics, half dude in a green bodysuit. If the White House put a crash test dummy in the seat with a speaker for a mouth and had someone doing a Kamala […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post