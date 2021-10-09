Kamala Harris has been missing in action for a decent chunk of the Biden presidency. Part of it could be by design so that she doesn’t get any of Joe Biden’s failure on her. She could also have been benched because when they let her speak — like on the border crisis or voting rights — she chokes. Then on the rare occasion she sticks her head out, Iran uses her for propaganda . It could be the simple fact that she sucks at her job. Or, it could be that she sucks at life and isn’t a very likable person. Harris advisors thought it was the latter, and brought on a PR firm to make Harris likable .

If this is their first attempt, the PR firm needs a PR firm to advise them. Here is Harris pretending to relate to a group of students about space exploration. Jar Jar Binks was more believable in the Star Wars prequels. More authentic too. And that guy was half computer graphics, half dude in a green bodysuit. If the White House put a crash test dummy in the seat with a speaker for a mouth and had someone doing a Kamala […]