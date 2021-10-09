Project Veritas ( PV ) released Part 5 of ‘ COVID-19 Vaccine Exposed ‘ last night, featuring an employee turned whistleblower from COVID-drug manufacturer Pfizer. Melissa Strickler, a Manufacturing Quality Auditor at the company, produced emails of executives discussing the use of fetal cells in testing of Pfizer’s COVID-19 product. The Use of Aborted Fetuses in Vaccines, Testing, and Development
A significant document provided by whistleblower Strickler is an internal email response from Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Philip Dormitzer to a question as to whether a cell line from an aborted fetus was used in testing. First, he says, “We have an approved answer to this question… HEK293T [Human Embryonic Kidney] cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted fetus.”
Dormitzer says “ultimately,” because the cells used are not directly from a fetus, but derivative of one aborted long ago. National Review explained this distinction in 2020 with the aid of statements from two pro-life doctors, Dr. Tara Sander Lee , Senior Fellow at the Lozier Institute, and Dr. Joseph Meaney, President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center :
“First, it’s important to identify the provenance of the cells used in testing. In the case […]
