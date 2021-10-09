Nurse Tiffany Dover went viral last year when she passed out on live television while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after she was selected by her hospital to receive it early. After, rumors suggesting she died circulated online, prompting statements from Dover’s family, hospital, and other officials that were then used to fact check claims of her death. The CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Dover worked, issued three tweets featuring Dover to reassure the public on December 18, 19, and 21.

However, despite the tweets and videos being referenced by many fact check articles, CHI Memorial Hospital has since deleted its tweets about Dover.

Tiffany Dover, a nurse working for CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, went viral last December after she collapsed on live television immediately after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Shortly afterwards, rumors of her death spread online. This prompted fact-checks from the New York Post , fact checking website Snopes , news agency Reuters and, more recently, the left wing publication the Daily Beast with its article in February. At press, these websites still assure readers Dover is alive and well citing public statements, including those made by CHI Memorial Hospital.

Per the Daily Beast’s February […]