According to the CDC, “The answers are relatively simple: monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization—if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.”

I started having COVID-19 symptoms a couple of weeks ago, and I apologize that I didn’t get to let you all know. They work! I wasn’t trying to be private, I was taking care of myself, but I am here to tell you about these monoclonal antibodies.

I think I was on Day 6 when I traveled to the hospital on a Saturday afternoon, and they tested me for COVID-19, which only took about an hour, and after it came back positive, they hooked me up and gave me the monoclonal antibodies. I think what made me go in was when I lost my smell and taste. Up to that point, the first couple of days, I had a continuous nagging cough, slight fever, slight breathing issues, and many aches in the body. Here’s what I used during the first five days of COVID-19 like symptoms: Halls Cough Drops

Vitamin C

Vitamin D3

Zinc Quercetin Pepcid AC Airborne Vitamin A Elderberry Orange and […]