Because of the increased risk of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect associated with the COVID vaccine, Scandinavian authorities suspended or discouraged young people from getting the Moderna shot.
Sweden suspended the use of Moderna for recipients under 30, while Denmark said they wouldn’t offer it to those under 18. Norway urged residents under 30 to get the Pfizer vaccine instead. According to Dr. Hanna Nohynek, chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Finnish authorities are expected to announce their decision Thursday.
Denmark, Norway, and Finland based their decision on an unpublished study with Sweden’s Public Health Agency, reported CP24 . They said it signaled “an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium.” Though it added, the risk of being affected is “very small.” The study’s final results are expected in about a month and are under review by the European Medicines Agency’s adverse reaction committee.
Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said they “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that vaccinations against COVID-19 are always as safe as possible and at the same time provide effective protection” against the virus. Adults have already received hundreds of […]
