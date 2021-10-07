Our “New Declaration of Independence”, drafted by Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has now been signed by 92 legislators in 31 states.

Our new founding fathers seek to form a more perfect union through securing elections and taking back state sovereignty from our massive. Less than two weeks ago, Senator Rogers announced that this letter had 41 signatures from 15 states, moments after the Arizona audit final presentation. "This is Our New Declaration of Independence" – Wendy Rogers Unveils Letter Signed by 41 State Legislators From 15 States Calling For a Nationwide Audit and Decertification

Those numbers have more than doubled.

This letter, signed by 31 states calls for nationwide full forensic election audits, decertification where appropriate, and a possible U.S. House session to address the fraudulent election.

