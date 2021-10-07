UPDATE: The “fact” checkers are circling the wagons about this. Here is the Associated Press saying the school boards didn’t say “domestic terrorists” and a thread of people pointing out the AP is lying .

Parents are angry at school boards. They believe, rightly, that they should have a say in their kid’s education. When they don’t have that say, or they see what the school boards try to force on their children, parents get angry. School boards don’t like being challenged, so they cried to Joe Biden’s Justice Department to do something. The DOJ dispatched the FBI to help address the “disturbing spike” of “harassment and intimidation” of school board members . You think that’s BS. I think that’s BS. Tucker Carlson thinks it’s BS and ranted about it.

“Why did the DOJ issue this letter? Because they received a complaint from the National School Board association, huge donors to the Democratic Party. That complaint cited that citizens were upset over the teachings of critical race theory and masking of children. The group wrote to the Biden administration and said that some of the actions against school boards could be equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and […]