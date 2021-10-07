AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool Kyle Rittenhouse shot three rioters in Kenosha, Wisc., last year. Today, an expert testified in a pre-trial hearing, echoing what most of us have long suspected: All three shootings were justified . Kyle Rittenhouse decisions to shoot were reasonable, use-of-force expert testifies https://t.co/6BcW1wTq2b — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 6, 2021 Rittenhouse, armed with one of those scary, semi-automatic rifles, shot three men who were attacking him, as rioters and arsonists sacked Kenosha over the police shooting of sexual assault suspect Jacob Blake. Blake, who is black, resisted arrest and was retrieving a knife from his car when Kenosha police shot him seven times. Blake survived but is now in a wheelchair.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kamala Harris told Jacob Blake she was proud of him. She didn’t explain whether she was proud of him for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend or for resisting arrest.

In the aftermath of the shootings, lefty news outlets, hiding the fact that Blake was a sexual assault suspect, tried to portray Rittenhouse as a bloodthirsty vigilante . He spent some time in a Kenosha jail for the shootings after he turned himself in to his hometown police in Antioch, Illinois.

Self-defense expert John Black testified, […]