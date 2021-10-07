Joe Biden held a discussion with bankers and business leaders over failure to raise the debt ceiling at the same fake mockup White House stage he used when taking the COVID booster shot.

Biden held the talks with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where he received the COVID booster injection on live television last week. When you’re running the country from a movie set, but don’t hire people with enough production talent to make the propaganda believable. pic.twitter.com/NNmdEWouGI — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 6, 2021 And this time, the stage with the fake White House backdrop has apparently expanded. Like the last time, many on social media were curious as to why Biden’s team felt it necessary to use the elaborate sound stage mockup when they could just use the actual White House next door. Why does Joe Biden feel the need to use a Fake White House set across the street from the actual White House? pic.twitter.com/5p7TLwoPmw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2021 Why is Joe Biden in a fake Oval Office? — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 6, 2021 Biden is using a fake backdrop […]