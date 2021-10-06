Well, well, well… This is interesting . U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently instructed the FBI to begin investigating parents who confront school board administrators over Critical Race Theory indoctrination material. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a memorandum to the FBI instructing them to initiate investigations of any parent attending a local school board meeting who might be viewed as confrontational, intimidating or harassing.
Attorney General Merrick Garland’s daughter is Rebecca Garland . In 2018 Rebecca Garland married Xan Tanner [ LINK ]. Mr. Xan Tanner is the current co-founder of a controversial education service company called Panorama Education . [ LINK and LINK ] Panorama Education is the “ social learning ” resource material provider to school districts and teachers that teach Critical Race Theory . Conflict of interest much?
Yes, the Attorney General is instructing the FBI to investigate parents who might pose a financial threat to the business of his daughter’s husband.
Screen-grabs and citations below: ( Panorama, Social Learning Link )
September 2021 – Panorama Education , which has built out a K-12 education software platform, has raised $60 million in a Series C round of funding led by General Atlantic.
Existing backers Owl Ventures, […]
