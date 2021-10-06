While traveling in France this week, U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry told a French broadcaster that the President of the United States was “literally” not aware of the foreign crisis that recently occurred when France pulled its diplomat from the U.S.
France was livid after after the U.S. struck a multi-billion dollar deal with Australia for submarines, excluding France. “President Biden asked me about it, and I told him, and expressed–,” stated John Kerry in an interview with the French cable channel BFMTV.
The interviewer jumped in, saying, “You told Joe Biden that it was not the right–,”
To which the former Presidential candidate and current climate envoy responded, “He asked me. He said, ‘what’s the situation?’ and I explained exactly, uh. He wasn’t, he had not been aware of that. He literally had not been aware of what had transpired and I don’t want to go into the details of it, but suffice it to say, that the president, my president is very committed to strengthening the relationship and making sure that this is a small event of the past and moving on to the much more important future.”
Last month, France pulled its ambassador from the U.S. after the U.S. and […]
Read the whole story at trishintel.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post