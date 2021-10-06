While much of the world watched roughly 15,000 Haitians illegally cross the Rio Grande River from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, last month, an area near Yuma, Arizona, has become the Grand Canyon State’s Del Rio equivalent.

Known as “The Gap,” a well-known break in the border fence near the Morelos Dam is where migrants illegally cross the border into Arizona – walking across the Colorado River from the Mexican border town of Los Algodones.

In August, 17,000 people illegally crossed into the Yuma Sector. That’s compared to 694 in August 2020, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data, an increase of more than 2,300%.

By mid-September, the daily average was more than 600 migrants arriving in the Yuma sector, also an increase of more than 2,000% from the same time last year.

On Sept. 23, Yuma Border Patrol agents encountered more than 1,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border, “a new fiscal year record for daily apprehensions,” Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted . They came from 21 different countries, he said.

