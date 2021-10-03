Nearly everyone, religious or not, knows the story of how the Ten Commandments came to be.

The biblical book of Exodus , in chapter 19, lays out the scene: Moses and the Israelites, months after being freed from captivity in Egypt, arrived in the Sinai Desert. Moses was eventually called to the top of a mountain towering over the group’s camp, where God descended with fire, smoke and lightning. After being instructed to do so, Moses then gave God’s covenants to the people of Israel.

While the Ten Commandments have survived in their entirety, the exact location of “Mount Sinai” has remained a mystery for thousands of years.

Speculation over the years has placed the biblical mountain in modern-day Egypt, Saudi Arabia and even Israel .

Now, a team of archaeologists says they have pieced together the clues to show not only where the famous pinnacle is, but also the sites of other biblical events surrounding the chronicle of the mountain.

According to Ryan Mauro, a Middle East expert with the Doubting Thomas Research Foundation, people may have simply been looking in the wrong spot.”One of the main reasons certain scholars claim that the Exodus is a myth is because little to no evidence […]