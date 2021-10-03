Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) was confronted and chased into a bathroom stall by hostile illegal aliens on Sunday.

Members of immigrant activist group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) stalked Sinema at the Arizona State University, where she teaches, and chased her into a bathroom stall. �BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. “in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn’t able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021 The illegal immigrants were advocating for Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill that would provide a pathway to citizenship for about 8 million illegal aliens.

The LUCHA members even chanted “Build back better, back the bill!”, referring to Joe Biden’s globalist slogan of opening borders and de-industrializing the West. We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!” pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021 […]