CNN’s Don Lemon is openly advocating for a two-tier class system in America: The vaccinated and the unvaccinated. The elites CNN host took to the airwaves recently to scold the unvaccinated, berating those who believe it’s a personal matter, and praising vaccine mandates like California’s K-12 school vaccine order. “There is the literal toxicity of anti-vax rhetoric in the face of vaccine mandates. California is the first state in the nation to require COVID vaccinations for students. Great California. I said it,” Lemon said.

“This is about public health,” he claimed. “We just passed a grim milestone of 700,000 deaths from COVID in this country. 700,000 dead Americans, 700,000 dead Americans from COVID. Now the vast majority of the people that we’re losing are unvaccinated. This is about stopping a virus that is killing us. It’s not about feelings. It’s not about freedom or liberties… No matter how loudly people yell about it.”

“This is a little history lesson for you. Okay? In the early 1900s, when smallpox was running ramped a man named Henning Jacobson refused to be vaccinated,” he said. “He took his case to the Supreme Court where Justice John Marshall Harlan delivered the decision the law did […]