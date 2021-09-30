Obtained by Townhall In August, the Supreme Court ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, which was successful in bringing some order to the chaotic refugee situation at the southern border.

The policy called for refugees who were apprehended at the U.S. border with Mexico to remain in that country until their asylum court cases were heard. But Biden ended that policy and the Supreme Court ordered it to be reinstated.

But now Biden is doubling down and ordering that, once again, the policy be terminated.

What the Biden administration is hoping is that a new agreement with Mexico can be negotiated that would accomplish the same thing: keeping migrants looking for asylum in Mexico until their court cases are heard.

Meanwhile, DHS is playing a shell game with the law and the Supreme Court.

The Hill: The Supreme Court in August upheld a lower court decision requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to re-implement what is formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). DHS on Wednesday announced it would uphold that injunction “in good faith,” but the agency plans to again rescind MPP once the injunction is lifted. “A new memorandum terminating MPP will not […]