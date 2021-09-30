Mask and vaccine mandates are less politically damaging than they should be. Recent polls show that around 64% of Americans support mask mandates, although less than half view masks as effective. One in four view masks as hazardous and ineffective. Playing on COVID fears, Democrats are beating Republicans 45% to 33% on their handling of the COVID pandemic. John Q. Public views the party that called the pandemic a hoax , that played games with lockdowns, and that had plentiful hairdresser and French Laundry moments as they abused and made light of the pandemic, to be more trustworthy on the issue. Why, and what can be done to correct this?

The repetition of the big lie, suppression of facts and lack of personal experiences have skewed perceptions. Big Media and Big Tech have consummated an unholy alliance with Big Government to spread “fact checks” and disinformation masquerading as truth. If government disinformation is the problem, then privately spreading information is the solution.

A scientist colleague proclaimed, “I cannot believe how anti-science the Republicans are acting.” I corrected him, “the Republicans are the only ones following the science.” I informed him that the CDC’s studies showed that masks were ineffective , that […]