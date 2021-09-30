Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It’s one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry.

With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness.” We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness. https://t.co/vVRHM5OiuV — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 29, 2021 Willis Orlando is a Flight Expert at Scott’s Cheap Flights. “If it were to become law it really would just be kind of adding restrictions in the U.S. that already exist elsewhere in the world and that have been working pretty well to contain COVID,” said Orlando.

“I really don’t see any way where it would be a big problem although passengers may be a little bit upset based on […]