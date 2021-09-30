Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It’s one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry.
With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted “We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness.” We can’t allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness. https://t.co/vVRHM5OiuV — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 29, 2021 Willis Orlando is a Flight Expert at Scott’s Cheap Flights. “If it were to become law it really would just be kind of adding restrictions in the U.S. that already exist elsewhere in the world and that have been working pretty well to contain COVID,” said Orlando.
“I really don’t see any way where it would be a big problem although passengers may be a little bit upset based on […]
Read the whole story at endtimeheadlines.org
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post