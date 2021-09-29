2021 isn’t 2020. In 2020, around 6:00 every evening, we stood on our front porches banging pots and pans together to show support for our health care workers. In 2021, half of us stand on our front porches banging pots and pans to remind our health care workers how hated they are for not getting vaccinated. 2020, they were going through hell as heroes. In 2021, they are fired for not sticking a needle in their arms . 2020 was hell for police as well, and in 2021 they too are getting fired for not abiding by mandates. Not Deputy Bailey from the King County sheriff’s office. He quit.
He’s vaccinated. But the mandates and the way his hesitant brothers are being treated was one thing too many. Deputy Bailey had this poignant message to share, blasting the department’s “leadership” as well. “I’m done. Twenty-three years in the united states Army prior to this. About ten years as a cop. And I think that after all the stuff that we’ve been through — the defund, the de-hate, the demotivation of cops — all the stuff that they put us through, I still went to work every single day motivated and […]
