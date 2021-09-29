The Biden administration blocked a charter flight evacuating American citizens and Afghan green card holders from landing in the United States, according to a humanitarian group conducting evacuations in Afghanistan.

News of the denial was announced by the evacuation organization Project Dynamo on Tuesday.

“Today’s triumph is ending in tragedy,” Project Dynamo announced on Instagram. “After initial approval, the US government is now denying entry into the US for our American passengers aboard Dynamo 01.” “These passengers are all US passport holders, US green card holders with valid Afghan passports, and a few SIV approved Afghan passport holders,” the group continued.

“There are 59 children under the age of 18 and 16 under the age of 3,” it added. “ALL of these passengers have been Covid tested, are Covid negative, and have been MR vaccinated.”

‘These Americans are being denied entry into THEIR OWN COUNTRY by the US government.’

Bryan Stern explained that he had obtained permission from the Taliban-run Afghan Civil Aviation Authority before sending a charter flight to rescue the passengers from Kabul airport.The State Department and the United Arab Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also cooperated with the effort, Stern said. “A Department of Homeland Security official claimed it was because […]